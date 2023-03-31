Ready to handle any situation arising due to Covid: Delhi govt

New Delhi: With the current positivity rate in the Capital exceeding 10 per cent, the government announced that it is ready to handle any situation arising due to Covid.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also hold a meeting with the Health Department on Friday to further discuss the situation. The hospital administration has been instructed to maintain its preparations with full promptness, and if needed, the number of COVID-19 beds can be increased to several thousand using the resources of the hospitals and its surroundings, as was done during the previous surge in cases.

Officials in the meeting will include a presentation of the results of the mock drill, and share information on how other states are dealing with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Despite the high positivity rate, the government urged citizens not to panic, as tests are being conducted in small numbers and that it is taking all necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus and provide timely medical attention to those in need.

State’s Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasised the need for early detection to curb the spread of the virus. He further spoke on daily sewage testing being conducted to detect any signs of the virus. “We have been testing the sewage in Delhi for the last two-three weeks, and we have been getting signs of Coronavirus,” he said.

“Early detection is key in curbing the spread of the virus, and we are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to detect any potential outbreaks,” he added. He emphasised the importance of wearing masks for those with flu-like symptoms or those visiting hospitals.

As per the advisory issued by the Central government, six states are experiencing a higher number of cases, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. Bharadwaj pointed out that there is a pattern to the spread of the virus in metropolitan areas, such as Mumbai and Delhi, with cases often increasing in Delhi a few weeks after a surge in Maharashtra. Since both cities are major hubs for international travel, Bhardwaj urged residents to continue following COVID-19 guidelines and protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Health Department held a meeting on Thursday which was attended by virologists, epidemiologists, genome sequencing experts, the Director of General Health Services, the Special Secretary of Health, and other senior officials of the Department.

The government has urged citizens to remain calm and follow COVID-19 guidelines and protocols to help curb the spread of the virus. The Health Department is closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus and provide timely medical attention to those in need.