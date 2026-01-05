RBI signs agreement with Delhi govt

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India will carry out the general banking business of the Delhi government and manage its public debt.

The central bank has entered into an agreement with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in this regard.

"Under the agreement, which shall be effective from January 09, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India shall carry on the general banking business of GNCTD and manage its rupee public debt," the Reserve Bank said in a statement.