‘Ray of hope, faith have arisen in India in 9 yrs of Modi govt’

New Delhi: A sense of “despondency” prevailed in the country during the 10 years of the UPA government and it has been replaced by hope



under the Modi government’s rule, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday.

The work done by the Modi government during its nine-year tenure so far has been aimed at uplifting the poor in the society, Rupani said at a joint press conference with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and party MP Manoj Tiwari.

Rupani along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been deputed by the BJP to oversee the party’s month-long campaign to create awareness about the Modi government’s achievements during its nine years at the helm.

“The UPA government in its 10-year rule under Manmohan Singh did not do anything and there was a sense of despondency as no decisions were being made and

no work was done. The government was paralysed and the country suffered losses,” Rupani charged.

On the other hand, a ray of hope and faith have arisen in the country during the nine years of the Modi government, he said.