Ravi Kumar NG takes charge as Gr Noida Authority CEO

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), Ravi Kumar NG took charge on Monday.



Soon after taking charge, Kumar, a 2004-batch IAS officer and former Divisional Commissioner of Gorakhpur, held a meeting with authority officials and highlighted his priorities. He directed all the department heads to address public grievances properly and warned that misbehavior with the public will not be tolerated.

He said that if any person comes to the office, listen to his or her complaint and solve the problem. He directed officials to bring the problems to higher authorities if they are not able to solve them.

“Every allottee, be it a farmer or public, should feel good while coming to the authority. Their work should be heard and grievances must be resolved quickly. Corruption will not be tolerated in the authority and strict action will be taken against those found doing so,” said CEO Kumar.

He also directed officials to start field surveys to

identify problems in the city and prepare a report along with their solutions so that they

can be tabled and resolved quickly.

Over the ongoing rainy season, the CEO directed the officials from project department to ensure that there is no water-logging anywhere in rural as well as urban areas. Also, he asked them to ensure that the weak infrastructure should be fixed at the earliest so that there are no accidents related to electrocution during the rainy season.

Along with this, he laid more emphasis on developing basic facilities. In the meeting held on Monday, Additional CEO Medha Rupam, ACEO Amandeep Duli, ACEO Anand Vardhan, OSD Soumya Srivastava and all senior GNIDA officers were present.