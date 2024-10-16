Rape accused caught after police shootout

NOIDA: Following a brief exchange of fire, Ghaziabad police have arrested a man who allegedly raped a 7-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood in the Nandgram area. Police on Tuesday said that the accused sustained a bullet injury following retaliatory firing from the police.

According to the police, the arrest was made by the Nandgram police. “The victim’s father had set up a stall at the Ramlila Maidan when the accused, who lives in their neighbourhood, lured the girl away, promising to buy her ice cream. He took her to the river in the City Forest and raped her,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Nandgram, Poonam Mishra.

Upon receiving this information, the police registered a case and started searching for the accused. With the help of the girl’s identification and CCTV footage, the police found the accused, Saddam, and he was arrested,

said the police. “When police took the accused to the crime scene, he allegedly pulled out a gun from the bushes and opened fire on the police. The police team also retaliated, and Saddam was injured after being shot in the leg. The police have sent him to the hospital for treatment, and further action is being taken,” the ACP added.

The police have recovered a pistol, cartridges, and the clothes the accused wore at the time of the incident.