Ramlila organisers appeal for green firecrackers, extended time for Dussehra celebrations in Delhi

New Delhi: With the festive season around the corner, Ramlila organisers have appealed to the Delhi government to allow the use of green firecrackers during the symbolic burning of Ravana effigies on Dussehra. The request was formally raised in a meeting between representatives of various Ramlila committees and the government’s coordination panel at the Delhi Secretariat.

Organisers argued that the centuries-old ritual of Ravana Dahan is incomplete without fireworks, which have traditionally been an integral part of the celebrations. They maintained that traders and manufacturers are now producing only “green firecrackers,” which are designed to be less harmful to the environment.

“People wait all year for Dussehra, and the burning of Ravana’s effigy is a cultural moment marked by fireworks. Now only green firecrackers are being made, and they are not hazardous,” said Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

The delegation also pressed for an extension of the 10 pm deadline imposed on firecracker use, requesting that it be relaxed till midnight on the day of Dussehra to allow the festivities to proceed without restrictions. Organisers argued that Ramlila performances often run late into the evening, and the time limit affects the sequence of the concluding ritual.

While Delhi continues to grapple with rising air pollution levels every winter, Ramlila committees insisted that green crackers are safe and should not be compared to conventional fireworks. They stressed that the tradition carries not only entertainment value but also cultural and religious significance for lakhs of people who attend these events each year.

Delhi Minister Ravindra Indraj, who attended the meeting, assured the organisers that their concerns would be taken into consideration. “We have listened to the demands carefully. The government will deliberate on the issues raised and take a balanced decision,” he said. The government is expected to announce its final stand closer to the festival, with officials weighing cultural traditions against environmental safeguards.