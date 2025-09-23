Ramlila, Durga Puja: Festive sound relaxation granted by Delhi govt

New Delhi: The Delhi government has granted a time-bound relaxation for the use of loudspeakers during the festive season, allowing their use till 12 midnight for Ramlila, Durga Puja, Dussehra and related programmes. The extension, effective from September 22 to October 3, was approved by the Lt. Governor following the government’s request.

The order specifies that organisers must strictly comply with the Noise Pollution Rules, which cap sound levels at 45 dB(A) in residential areas. Officials underlined that this relaxation applies only to religious festivities and is not a blanket approval for other events.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked both Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for supporting the facilitation. “Considering the long-standing request of Ramlila Committees, the government under Hon’ble CM Rekha Gupta has granted this facilitation,” he said.

Sirsa stressed that the move balances faith and public interest. “Festivals unite Delhi and this facilitation respects faith; the Delhi Government is providing all required services to organisers through the Single Window System,” he added.

As head of Delhi’s Durga Puja Committee, Sirsa coordinated with district officials, MCD, PWD, Forest, and Horticulture departments to ensure smooth festival arrangements, with officials emphasising that the decision respects cultural traditions while safeguarding public health and peace.