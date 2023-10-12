Ramleela, Durga Puja: Power discoms issue ‘tatkal’ connections

Power discoms in the national Capital have started facilitating organisers of Ramleela and Durga Puja through a ‘tatkal’ scheme to get electricity connections for pandals and programme venues while ensuring safety measures.

The “Same Day” connections will add to the festive mood and help in reducing pollution in Delhi as the organisers of Ramleelas, Durga Pujas and fairs will not have to depend on alternative sources of power, said a spokesperson of BSES discoms.

Temporary power connections can be applied through the BSES’s website or through the official mobile app and whatsapp of the discom or by visiting customer care centres, he said. “These temporary connections are not just hassle-free but also cost-effective, safe, and contribute to reduction in noise and air pollution,” the spokesperson said. A spokesperson of the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) said that an extensive safety awareness campaign has been launched by the discom ahead of the festival season.

More than 2.05 lakh poles have been inspected and safety awareness sessions conducted in 128 schools covered more than 53,000 students. Also, safety awareness leaflets have been distributed, he said.

The extensive safety drive includes inspection of more than 2 lakh installations such as poles, stay wires, towers, rail poles, fencing of sub stations, feeder and service pillars, for any unsafe situation or hazard and repairs, the spokesperson said. The company is also running a dedicated social media campaign using its corporate mascot Roshni for giving safety tips to consumers, he said.

In the run-up to the festival season, TPDDL’s operations and maintenance teams

are on constant vigil to take care of any safety-related contingencies.