Ramjas students protest against displacement of ad hoc professors

New Delhi: Students from Ramjas College’s English department rallied against the displacement of 8 out of 10 ad hoc professors, staging a determined protest for transparency and academic stability.



The demonstration, held at the college’s Eco Lawns and culminating at the Principal’s Office, drew support from diverse student groups and even prompted a police presence summoned by the administration.

Activists from the All India Students Association (AISA) and other organizations, including the Student Federation of India (SFI), backed the protest, highlighting three key demands: halting unjust displacements, preserving academic integrity, and prioritizing faculty well-being.

The impassioned gathering featured passionate chants and emotional appeals, reflecting student frustration amid the perceived lack of action.

This protest at Ramjas College unfolds against a larger backdrop of ad hoc professor displacements within Delhi University’s various departments. Allegations of opaque processes in interviews, retention, and displacement have marred the selection criteria, resulting in qualified educators losing their positions.

Leveraging social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, students garnered widespread support, engaging alumni and figures, rallying them behind the cause.

AISA activists stated that the Principal came out of her office once and explained to the protesters that the decision is based on ‘merit’.