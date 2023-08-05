Ramakrishna Mission marks 125 years with International Seminar

New Delhi: The Ramakrishna Mission has completed 125 years of its existence during 2022-23 and this historic occasion was observed by its New Delhi centre with an International Seminar on Friday.



The event was held at the Vivekananda Auditorium, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, New Delhi.

The speakers included eminent scholars like Dr Karan Singh, educationist and former Union minister, Swami Suvirananda, General Secretary, Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math, Swami Sarvalokananda, Secretary Ramakrishna Mission, New Delhi, Swami Shantatmananda, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Institute of Values, Gurugram,

Dr Kazi Nurul Islam, Founding Chair, Department of World Religions and Culture, Dhaka University, Bangladesh, Swami Satyamayananda, Head, Vedanta Society, Seattle (USA) and Dr Liliana Malkova from Ramakrishna Mission Society Vedanta Centre, Moscow (Russia).

Ramakrishna Mission, a worldwide spiritual and philanthropic organisation, was founded on May 1, 1897 by Swami Vivekananda, the patriot saint of modern India.

The mission is engaged in the service of humanity with the ideal of “Service to man is service to God”. With its 270 branches in India and overseas RK Mission is engaged in the fields of education, healthcare, disaster management, relief and rehabilitation, rural development, empowerment of youth and women, poverty alleviation, and self-employment, without distinction of caste, creed, religion and economic considerations.