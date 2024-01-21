Ram Temple consecration: Delhi govt offices to remain closed till 2.30 pm on January 22

New Delhi: Delhi government offices will remain closed for half day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya.



A Raj Niwas official said Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies and other undertakings on January 22 on account of the “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued an order for the closure of government offices till 2.30 pm on January 22, said a government officer.

“Lt Governor, of National Capital Territory of Delhi, is pleased to declare half day closing till 14.30 hours on January 22 in all the Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies, boards, corporations, local bodies, undertakings under Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi to enable employees to participate in the celebrations,” said a services department memorandum.

The memorandum issued to all the secretaries and heads of department and agencies of Delhi government said that on the occasion of Ram Lalla “Pran Pratishtha” in Ayodhya, to be held on January 22, the Government of India has closed all the central government offices and establishments for half day to enable employees to participate in the celebrations.