Ram Navami celebrated with processions, prayers and communal harmony across India

New Delhi: Decked up with colourful flowers and lights, temples across the country resonated with prayers while the streets came alive with vibrant processions as Ram Navami was celebrated with religious fervour on Thursday.



Special prayers and community feasts were organised in several states, with devotees thronging temples since early morning amid strong security arrangements put in place by authorities to prevent any untoward incident.

In different parts of the country, elaborate processions -- referred to as ‘shobha yatra’ -- were taken out with devotees chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, carrying saffron flags and participating in cultural performances on the occasion to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, considered to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, the main celebration will be held on Friday, with over a lakh devotees expected at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Temple trust member Anil Mishra told a news agency that the main attraction will be the Surya Tilak ceremony, during which sun rays will illuminate the forehead of Lord Ram’s idol at noon.

He said big screens have been installed across the city to broadcast the rituals and ceremonies associated with Ram Navami. Security and surveillance have been beefed up ahead of the Friday festivities, while the state government has announced a two-day holiday (Thursday and Friday) for the festival.

Temples in the twin holy towns of Varanasi and Mathura, as well as other cities, have been decked up.

In a display of communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, Muslims joined Hindus at the Raghunath Mandir, which hosted its first Ram Navami pooja in 36 years. The century-old temple in the Habba Kadal area of the city came alive with prayers despite ongoing renovation work, drawing devotees from within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Special prayers were held at various temples in the city, including the Shankaracharya temple, to celebrate Ram Navami. Tourists and security forces joined the small local Hindu population in the festivities.

Similarly, in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, a large number of people participated in a grand procession marked by communal harmony as members of the Muslim community traditionally welcomed a shobha yatra in the Muslim-dominated Hasanpura area.

The procession featured elaborate tableaux showcasing Ram Darbar, Radha-Krishna, Bharat Mata, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Panch Pyaare, Maharana Pratap, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In Gujarat, cities such as Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara witnessed vibrant displays of devotion. From colourful shobha yatras to innovative youth-led events, the streets in many cities came alive with religious chants, devotional songs, and community participation.