Rajya Sabha MP, NITI Aayog member attend ‘Gurjari Lok Geet’ book launch

New Delhi: Sugandha Nagar Trivedi’s book ‘Gurjari Lok Geet’ was unveiled in the national Capital on Sunday, in the presence of NITI Aayog member Prof. Ramesh Chand and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar.

The book launch event also witnessed the presence of many prominent personalities associated with literature, art and culture. A communique of the event termed the book release a “historic step towards the preservation and promotion of India’s rich folk culture.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire nation is proud of its cultural heritage and the government is constantly working towards its preservation. The release of the book ‘Gurjari Lok Geet’ is a small effort to strengthen this ideology of the Prime Minister,” it stated.

Rajya Sabha MP Nagar while congratulating Trivedi said, “This book is an effective effort to preserve the Gurjari folk tradition and connect the new generation with our culture. Since 2014, the Prime Minister has paid special attention to promoting mother tongue and folk culture. In such a scenario, this book is a laudable initiative. Our folk songs have a glorious history. Bringing it to the society through a book is a great achievement. We are all proud of Sugandha’s compilation ‘Gurjari Lok Geet’. This book has made it possible to preserve our culture and folk songs.”

Niti Aayog member Chand also congratulated Trivedi and said, “In today’s time, folk songs have been replaced by modern songs, due to which our rich heritage is on the verge of extinction. In such a situation, this book will do the important work of preserving the Gurjari folk culture. Folk songs are not only for entertainment but...are very important for our souls. Terming this a “small giant step”, he hummed some folk songs, which mesmerised the audience present.

A group of women also presented some folk songs during the event.

Expressing gratitude to all the guests, author Trivedi said, “On the 75th Independence Day, the Prime Minister made us vow to be proud of our heritage and culture. This is my small effort to assimilate that pledge so that every section of the society can remain connected with its folk tradition.”

“This book will prove to be a milestone in preserving the cultural heritage of the Gurjar community and will become a powerful medium to connect the coming generations with their roots,” Trivedi concluded.