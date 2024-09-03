Rajouri Garden: Husband stabs wife to death, leaves body in car

New Delhi: A chilling murder was reported in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area, where a young man allegedly killed his wife following a heated argument about living together.



The deceased was identified as Manya (20) wife of Gautam, however, the accused was identified as Gautam (21) resident of Raghubir Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police reports, the incident unfolded late on the night of Sunday and came to light in the early hours of the next morning when the accused was apprehended by a vigilant Head Constable of the Delhi Police.

Around 1:20 am on Monday, Head Constable Ajay, who is posted at the Khyala police station, noticed a man moving suspiciously without a shirt.

Sensing something amiss, the officer stopped and questioned the individual. The suspect, later identified as Gautam, was initially hesitant but soon confessed to a heinous crime, he had murdered his wife, Manya, and left her body in a car.

Upon receiving this information, officers from the Rajouri Garden police station were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon further questioning, Gautam revealed a disturbing sequence of events that led to the tragic incident.

According to his account, which is still under investigation, Gautam and Manya had married just a few months earlier, in March 2024.

The marriage, however, had not received the approval of their respective families, and as a result, the couple had continued to live separately, each staying with their own family. They would meet occasionally but had not yet established a household together.

The situation escalated on the night of Sunday when Gautam met Manya in a car somewhere in the Titarpur area of Rajouri Garden.

During their meeting, Manya reportedly insisted that they should begin living together as a married couple.

This request led to a heated argument between the two. In a fit of rage, Gautam allegedly inflicted multiple stab wounds on Manya, leading to her death. The attack is believed to have occurred between 10:00 and 11:00 pm. After realising that Manya was dead, Gautam reportedly drove the car to a location near the Shivaji College red light and abandoned it there, with her body still inside.

He then attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended.