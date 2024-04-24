Rajnath Singh rallies in Gr Noida

Noida: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed an election rally in Greater Noida’s Bisahda village in support of BJP candidate from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Mahesh Sharma.



During his address, Singh said that Noida was once known as “centre of corruption” but it has now transformed into “centre of business” due to efforts of the double-engine government of the BJP. He further said that criminals once dominated this region in western Uttar Pradesh, even forcing people to migrate but all that has now become a thing of the past. “As far as Uttar Pradesh is concerned, this State is not known for the criminal records but for the huge amount of investment that is coming from every corner of India and other countries of the world, the excellent law and order system, and the shining expressways,” Singh said.He lauded the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for development.

He said he does not need to go into much detail about the developments that have taken place in the State as the people know it well.