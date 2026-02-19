Rajesh Kumar Pandey takes charge as Northern Railway GM

NEW DELHI: Rajesh Kumar Pandey, a 1989-batch IRSSE officer, has taken charge as General Manager of Northern Railway. A Gorakhpur native, he holds a B.E. in Electronics and an M.Tech from IIT Delhi.

He has served in key roles at RDSO, East Central Railway and Western Railway, and contributed to the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. As Additional Member (Signal), Railway Board, he oversaw Kavach installation over 400 km.

He has prioritised safety, service quality, infrastructure development and staff welfare in his new role.