‘Raise reader allowance for visually impaired teachers’

NEW DELHI: The Forum of Academics for Social Justice has written to Professor M. Jagdish Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), urging for an increase in the reader allowance provided to visually impaired teachers DU as per the seventh pay commission. Hansraj Suman, chairman of the forum, highlighted the disparity in the current allowances and the rising cost of living.

Visually impaired teachers, categorised under the Seventh Pay Commission, currently receive an annual reader allowance of Rs 36,000, equating to Rs 3,000 per month. According to Suman, this amount has remained insufficient, especially given the inflation over the past decade.

He emphasised that unlike permanent teachers, ad-hoc blind teachers teaching in DU colleges are also entitled to reader allowances, albeit irregularly and in lump sums every three months, rather than monthly.

He further underscored the critical role these teachers play in academia, noting their “responsibilities include recording books in braille, preparing study materials, conducting research papers, and ensuring accessibility through audio-visual aids.”

In a recent meeting with visually impaired teachers, concerns were raised about outdated university laptops causing disruptions.

The increase in guest lecturer wages to Rs 50,000 post-Seventh Pay Commission did not include a rise in reader allowance for visually impaired teachers.

The UGC is urged to raise this allowance to Rs 1 lakh annually and fund braille study materials at Delhi University’s Central Library.