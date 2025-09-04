Rains refuse to let Delhi dry

New Delhi: For the third day in a row, Delhi woke up to the sound of raindrops and grey skies, with intermittent showers keeping large parts of the capital soaked and slowing down life. And the wet spell isn’t over yet, forecasters have warned that more rain is on the way.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s Ridge area saw the heaviest downpour on Wednesday, recording nearly 60 mm of rainfall, followed by Aya Nagar with 54.8 mm. Safdarjung, Delhi’s main weather station, logged 15.2 mm, Lodhi Road 18.2 mm, and Palam 22 mm by 5.30 p.m. The IMD initially issued red and orange alerts for heavy rain, but later downgraded it to a yellow alert, advising caution.

The unusually intense showers have already pushed Delhi’s seasonal rainfall beyond 1,000 mm, far higher than the city’s average of 774 mm for an entire year. This has made 2025 one of the wettest monsoon seasons in recent memory. The rain kept the temperatures lower than usual, with the maximum at 32.3°C, 1.8 degrees below normal, and the minimum at 22.8°C, which was 2.8 degrees below the seasonal average. Humidity levels stayed high at 97 percent in the morning. For Thursday, the IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain at several locations. The day is expected to see temperatures around 33°C during the day and 24°C at night.