Rains push Yamuna over danger mark, authorities on alert

New Delhi: The Yamuna River crossed the danger mark in Delhi on Sunday morning following days of continuous rainfall in the city and its catchment areas. Officials confirmed that the water level has risen above 205.33 metres, prompting concerns over possible flooding in low-lying areas of the Capital.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level was recorded at 205.52 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 8 pm on Saturday, August 30, and has been climbing steadily. With the river now flowing above the danger threshold, authorities are closely monitoring the situation, particularly in vulnerable settlements along the riverbanks. Evacuations are initiated once the water level touches 206 metres.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall over the next week, which may worsen the situation. Delhi is expected to see a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain” until September 2, while a thunderstorm accompanied by rain has been predicted for September 3. Rain and thundershowers are likely on September 4 and 5.

Heavy rainfall in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh has also led to the release of excess water from the Hathnikund Barrage, upstream of Delhi, further pushing up the Yamuna’s level. This release is a regular phenomenon during monsoons but often results in the River flowing above the danger mark in the national capital. Relief camps have already been set up in Mayur Vihar and other sensitive zones to accommodate residents from flood-prone areas. Ashok, a local resident of Mayur Vihar,

said temporary shelters were ready for use. “These tents are set up for living… People living inside their homes near the River will come out and live in these tents when the flood comes,” he told ANI.

Every year, rising waters force evacuations in several districts, with six out of Delhi’s 11 districts typically affected. However, citywide disruption is rare, as flooding is largely confined to low-lying neighbourhoods along the River.

Officials said the administration is prepared to carry out timely evacuations if water levels rise further, while continuing to keep residents informed about developments.