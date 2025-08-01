Rains lay bare city’s waste mgmt

New Delhi: As torrential rain continues to lash the capital, bringing traffic to a crawl and flooding streets, another chronic urban nightmare has resurfaced with greater intensity, garbage mismanagement. Across several colonies, particularly in South and Central Delhi, residents are battling more than just waterlogging, they’re navigating through mounds of uncollected waste, raising serious questions about Delhi’s sanitation systems.

In areas like Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, and Shaheen Bagh, overflowing bins, clogged drains, and stagnant garbage have combined to form a perfect storm of civic distress. “We are students and every day we have to cross the pile of garbage to reach the main road,” said a Tughlakabad resident. “The garbage truck doesn’t come regularly, and we’re sick of complaining. It gets worse when it rains, there’s floating garbage everywhere.”

The health risks, too, are becoming increasingly real. “We often fall sick because of this dirt,” said Rinku Kumari, another Tughlakabad resident. “This weather leads to many illnesses, especially when you’re surrounded by piles of garbage. We’re poor, who’s going to take care of our health?”

In Shaheen Bagh, the story is no different. Roads once meant for walking are now littered with waste and stagnant water. Friends Ruksana and Aarti recalled, “Two days ago, when it rained, garbage was swept into our colony road. The whole place smelled so bad we couldn’t even step outside.”

Even students from established institutions like Jamia Hamdard are feeling the pinch. “One major problem we face every day is that the garbage truck doesn’t come,” said Saima Khurshid, a student living nearby. “We have to carry heavy bags ourselves to a faraway disposal point. And now the park near our house, which connects to the main road, has become an informal dumping ground. We walk through filth every morning to get to college.” Locals say the municipal vans haven’t visited the area in over 20 days. Overflowing bins, no fixed dumping spots, and narrow, inaccessible lanes have turned neighbourhoods into mini dumping grounds.

At Majlis Park metro station, a new garbage heap has become a flashpoint. Residents allege that waste collected from nearby areas is being temporarily dumped here, turning the site into a makeshift landfill. “It smells like a dumpyard. There are homes right across the street, but no one seems to care,” said a local vendor.

Data from the Delhi government shows that over 4 million tonnes of waste still lie untreated at the Bhalswa landfill, while Ghazipur continues to process legacy waste, having reclaimed 25 acres so far from a 70-acre dump.

Despite these complaints, Delhi’s government insists it is working towards a cleaner capital. A Delhi government official said, “We have launched the cleanliness campaign and we’ll make sure that all these issues get resolved. But I would also request the people to keep the city clean. All of this can only be achieved with teamwork. While the previous government was only about making promises, now the Rekha Gupta government will make sure that we work on all of the issues.”

CM Rekha Gupta recently launched the “Delhi’s Freedom from Garbage Cleanliness Drive,” a month-long campaign starting August 1. Backed by Rs.5 crore in funding, it promises clean-ups in schools, hospitals, JJ clusters, and major roads, and offers cash awards to Resident Welfare Associations for outstanding performance.

However, the disconnect between official plans and on-ground conditions remains striking. In neighbourhoods where garbage has become a daily burden, residents wonder if the campaign will go beyond main roads and VIP colonies.