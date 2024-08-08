Rains lash parts of city, leading to waterlogging & traffic snarls

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi were lashed by rains on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas.



The Mayur Vihar weather station recorded 46 mm rainfall between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. The three other weather stations of the city — Najafgarh, Lodhi Road and Safdarjung, the main weather observatory — recorded 26 mm, 20.4 mm and 12 mm rainfall respectively. Visuals coming from different areas showed flooded roads as commuters waded through water to their destinations. Extensive waterlogging was witnessed in many areas, leading to traffic snarls on several stretches.

The Delhi Police said on X that traffic was affected in both the carriageways on Anuvrat Marg due to waterlogging near the Qutub Minar metro station. Commuters were advised to avoid the stretch and plan their journeys accordingly.

In another post on the microblogging platform, the police said traffic was hit on the Najafgarh Phirni Road due to waterlogging at the Dhansa and Bahadurgarh bus stands.

Traffic was also affected on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, in the carriageway from the Hamdard T-point towards the Khanpur T-point, due to waterlogging. Commuters were advised to avoid the stretch and plan their journeys accordingly.

According to data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the civic body received six complaints of waterlogging from 6 am to 6 pm on its Central Control Room helplines. The areas from where the complaints were received included the South, West, Rohini, Karol Bagh, Shahdara South and North zones, it said.