Rainfall brings relief to nat’l Capital, triggers waterlogging in some areas

NEW DELHI: Several parts of the national capital were lashed by rain Sunday evening, relieving its dwellers from stifling humidity, but also led to waterlogging in areas.

While it rained, the weather department recorded strong winds, with speeds reaching 55 kmph in Palam, 57 kmph in Pragati Maidan, and 37 kmph in Mayur Vihar.

As of 7.30 pm, Pragati Maidan had recorded 21 mm of rain, while the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, reported 13 mm. Other areas saw varying rainfall: Pusa received 11 mm, Mehrauli 10 mm, Gurugram 19 mm, Narayana 7 mm, and Janakpuri 8 mm.

The weather department, in its latest forecast, said a cloud mass approaching from the southeast may cause light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over parts of Delhi-NCR.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius -- 2.2 notches below the season’s average.

For Monday, the department has forecast cloudy skies and moderate rainfall across the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 86, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’, according to the CPCB.