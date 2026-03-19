Rain & thunderstorms bring relief from early March heat

New Delhi: A spell of rain, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, brought much-needed relief to Delhi and adjoining areas on Wednesday evening, easing the unusually high temperatures recorded earlier this month.



According to the India Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning activity was reported across parts of the national capital on March 18. The sudden change in weather conditions led to a noticeable drop in temperature, offering respite to residents who had been experiencing warmer-than-usual days for early March.

As per the Met department’s forecast, similar weather conditions may persist over the next few days. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on March 19 and 20, with chances of light rain or thundershowers occurring once or twice during the day. On March 21, cloudy conditions are likely to continue, with the possibility of light showers in some areas.

Meteorologists have indicated that the weather will gradually stabilise after this brief spell of activity. By March 23, the sky is expected to turn partly cloudy to mainly clear, signalling a return to more typical conditions for the season.

The rainfall and associated weather activity are attributed to changing wind patterns and moisture incursion over the region, which have contributed to the development of thunderstorm systems.

Meanwhile, the temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius at around 7 pm on Wednesday, reflecting a dip following the rain.

Officials said such intermittent weather activity in March is not uncommon, though the intensity and timing can vary. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms, particularly due to lightning and gusty winds.