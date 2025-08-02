Rain teases, sweat stays

New Delhi: Despite a spell of light rain, high humidity persisted in the national capital on Friday. Relative humidity levels oscillated between 90 and 91 per cent, making the air heavy and uncomfortable for much of the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below the seasonal average.

Rainfall activity was limited, with the Safdarjung observatory recording 17 mm precipitation in the 24 hours till Friday evening. Despite the cloudy sky, there was no major downpour. The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with chances of moderate rain on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the city remained in the ‘satisfactory’ range, with the CPCB recording an overall AQI of 58 at 6 pm. According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.