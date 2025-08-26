Rain, red alert in Delhi-NCR; 2 hurt in roof collapse

New Delhi: Heavy showers lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for several districts for a two-hour period in the afternoon. According to IMD’s nowcast, the highest-level warning remained in effect from 2:45 pm to 4:45 pm. Radar images released by the department showed intense cloud activity over western Delhi and adjoining areas of Haryana.

District-specific alerts placed South, West, Northwest, Southwest and New Delhi under a red category warning, while Southeast, East and North Delhi were under an orange alert. East Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad were placed on a yellow alert. Gurugram in Haryana also came under the red alert zone.

The city woke up to light to moderate showers in the morning, though no reports of major waterlogging were received. The minimum temperature dipped to 23.9 degrees Celsius, nearly 2.5 degrees below normal, while the maximum was likely to settle near 31 degrees Celsius. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am Tuesday, Safdarjung station recorded 10.4 mm of rain, Palam 8.9 mm, Lodhi Road 5.4 mm, Ridge 12.6 mm, and Pitampura the highest at 16 mm. The heavy downpour also triggered a roof collapse in Siddhatri Enclave, Mohan Garden, in Dwarka district. Two people sustained injuries, one of them suffering a fractured forearm. Both were treated at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later discharged. Earlier this month, on August 15, six people had died after a roof cave-in at a Dargah near Humayun’s Tomb during rain.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained satisfactory with an AQI of 55 at 8:30 am, according to CPCB data. Looking ahead, IMD said monsoon activity will stay active for the next four days, with cloudy skies and light to moderate rain expected across the city.