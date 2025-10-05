Rain likely in city

New Delhi: The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with the weather office predicting thunderstorm with rain.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 80 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the moderate category at 9 am on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 151, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.