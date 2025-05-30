Rain likely in city

New Delhi: An 'orange' alert has been issued for the city on Friday, with the weather department warning of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below the season's average.The relative humidity was recorded at 69 per cent at 8.30 am.

A cloudy sky with moderate rain has been forecast for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, an orange alert indicates that residents should be alert and prepared for potentially disruptive weather.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 171 at 9 am.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.