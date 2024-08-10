Rain lashes parts of Delhi, more showers likely

New Delhi: Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday, causing waterlogging and traffic jams, with the weather office forecasting more rainfall during the next few hours.



Central, south and parts of north Delhi received rain during the evening.

The Met office forecast stated that moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning, was likely to occur at Preet Vihar, ITO, Akshardham and other isolated

places in the city during the next few hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature was expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level was recorded at 85 per cent, the IMD said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category with a reading of 59.