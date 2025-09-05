Rain lashes, flood woes

New Delhi: Fresh spells of rain lashed the national capital on Thursday, adding to the city’s waterlogged streets and raising concerns of flooding in low-lying areas. With yellow and orange alerts still in place, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned residents to brace

for more downpours accompanied by thunderstorms in the coming days.

According to the IMD, light to moderate showers are expected in east, south, central, New Delhi, north, southwest, and west Delhi. By 5.30 pm, Safdarjung, the city’s primary observatory, recorded 2 mm of rainfall, while the Ridge and Lodhi Road stations registered 5 mm and 2.4 mm respectively. More showers are likely overnight.

The rain provided some relief from the heat, with the maximum temperature settling at 34.3 degrees Celsius, just 0.2 degrees above normal. The minimum dropped sharply to 21.2 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches below average. For Friday, the IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with chances of rain, with temperatures expected around 33 and 23 degrees Celsius.

But while the weather cooled, the impact on the ground was far less pleasant. Several parts of Delhi, including stretches near the Yamuna floodplain, have already been battling waterlogging after recent heavy downpours. The Yamuna’s rising level has caused floodwater to enter homes in some areas, forcing residents to move to higher ground. Thursday’s showers only added to the strain on the city’s drainage systems.

The air quality, however, showed improvement, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an AQI of 58 at 4 pm, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category. Experts said continuing rainfall could further wash away pollutants but cautioned that flooding risks remain high.

With forecasts of more rain, authorities are keeping a close watch on vulnerable areas as Delhiites prepare for a wet and cautious weekend.