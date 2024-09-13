Rain lashes Delhi

New Delhi: Parts of the national Capital witnessed rains on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled at 27.9 degree Celsius, six notches below normal, according to the weather department.



On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.6 degrees Celsius.

The city is under an ‘orange’ alert, indicating a “be prepared” mode, as extremely bad weather is forecast.

The alert warns of potential disruptions to transport, including rail, road and air, with power outages also likely, according to the weather department.

Relative humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 87 per cent during the day, according to the weather department.

The city was lashed by rain following Wednesday night, with Safdarjung, the primary weather station, recording 16.3 mm of rainfall by 8.30 am.

Other stations recorded 16 mm at Lodhi Road, 15 mm at Ayanagar, and 13 mm at Pitampura and SPS Mayur Vihar, according to the data.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi’s primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 933.6 mm of rain this season against the normal of 586.9 mm, marking a 57 per cent increase over the usual figure.

Meanwhile, the month of September has seen 10 rainy days—defined as a day with 2.5 mm or more rainfall, according to the IMD. Several areas witnessed waterlogging and traffic jams as the police shared photos and videos to inform people about the disruptions and suggest alternate routes.

“Traffic was affected on Old Pankha Road in the carriageway from T Point Uttam Nagar East Metro Station towards Pankha Road due to a large pothole on the road and on GTK Road in both carriageways from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur Chowk and vice versa due to waterlogging near GTK Depot,” the Delhi Traffic Police wrote in a post on X.

Traffic was also affected on MB Road in the carriageway from Khanpur T Point towards Mehrauli and Rohtak Road.

The Weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Friday.