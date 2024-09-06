Rain lashes central Delhi, minimum temp at 23.30C

New Delhi: Rain lashed central Delhi on Thursday evening, with the national Capital recording a maximum temperature of 33.6 degree Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.3 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below the season’s average, the IMD said.

The IMD predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Friday. The

maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 and 24 degrees Celsius, it said.

The humidity oscillated between 69 and 90 per cent.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category with a reading of 83 at 4 pm, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and

400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.