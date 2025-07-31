Rain lashes Capital

New Delhi: Rain lashed the national capital on Wednesday, with additional showers anticipated later in the night. Official data revealed that this July has been the cleanest in over a decade. The weather department did not issue any warnings for Wednesday. July 2025 was the cleanest in over a decade, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 79, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This breaks the previous records — the average AQI was 96 in 2024, 84 in 2023, 87 in 2022, 110 in 2021, 84 in 2020, 134 in 2019, 104 in 2018, 98 in 2017, 146 in 2016, and 138 in 2015. The air quality was categorised as ‘satisfactory’, with an AQI reading of 66 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very

poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Various parts of Delhi, including south Delhi, southeast Delhi, central Delhi, and other areas, experienced rainfall on Wednesday, with more showers expected in the

coming hours.