Rain in parts of Capital

New Delhi: After a long spell of heat, the national Capital on Thursday witnessed rains in several parts of the city.



Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Areas that are expected to witness moderate to heavy rains are Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, NCR (Bahadurgarh) Farukhnagar and Rewari (Haryana), the weather department said.

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Bawana, Alipur, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Dwarka, Palam), Loharu (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat (UP) Pilani, Jhunjunu (Rajasthan), it added.