Rain hits parts of Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced light rain on Sunday evening, with the IMD predicting more rain in areas such as Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and Gurugram. A Western Disturbance near 70°E, combined with a cyclonic circulation over north Rajasthan, is causing this weather. Thunderstorms and light rain are expected over the next 12 hours, with moderate to dense fog likely on Monday morning.

Delhi recorded its second-lowest daytime temperature of the season on Sunday at 23.7°C. Humidity ranged between 97 per cent and 68 per cent. Monday’s temperatures are forecast at 27°C (maximum) and

8°C (minimum).