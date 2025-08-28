Rain hits Delhi, more ahead

New Delhi: Delhi is set for a rainy and humid week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placing most parts of the city under an orange alert, while the western stretches remain on yellow alert. Airlines including IndiGo and SpiceJet have already cautioned passengers to reconfirm flight schedules after disruptions were reported last night.

For August 27, the weather swung between sunshine, sticky humidity, and scattered showers.

The latter half of August is expected to be dominated by rainfall. On August 28, Delhi may witness one of the season’s heavier spells, with nearly 33 mm of rain likely, accompanied by temperatures between 26.7°C and 35.2°C.

Showers will ease slightly on August 29, but muggy weather will persist as humidity climbs to 78%. Temperatures are likely to remain in the 26°C to 32°C range.

August 30 will bring more moderate showers and slightly cooler conditions, with winds strengthening up to 22 km/h. By August 31, another sharp spell is expected, with around 30 mm of rain predicted, pulling daytime temperatures down close to the 24°C mark.

As the calendar flips to September, conditions may stabilize. September 1 and 2 will see lighter showers and relatively cooler temperatures, ranging between 23.1°C and 27.6°C.

Frequent spells of rain may slow traffic and cause localized waterlogging, particularly on August 28 and 31 when precipitation is forecast to be highest. With wet weather persisting, residents are advised to keep umbrellas handy and allow for extra commute time.