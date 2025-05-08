Rain brings respite

NEW DELHI: Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday evening, bringing down temperatures and offering relief from the heat. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below the seasonal average, while the minimum settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius, marginally below normal, according to the Met Office.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast rain with thunderstorms. Relative humidity stood at 69 per cent in the morning and 47 per cent by evening. The IMD expects Thursday’s temperatures to range between 25 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category, with an AQI of 153 at 4 pm,

as per CPCB data.