Rain and thunderstorm likely today

New Delhi: The national Capital on Friday witnessed a cloudy sky with the maximum temperature settling at 30.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The minimum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, they said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 77 per cent and 47 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has predicted rain and thunderstorms for Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 and 16 degree Celsius respectively on Saturday, an IMD official said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday stood at 188 (moderate).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.