Railway minister flags off 2 MEMU trains between Delhi, Shamli from Baraut in UP

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off two new MEMU train services between Delhi and Shamli from Baraut railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Vaishnaw, while addressing the gathering, said that the launch of two new MEMU services between Delhi and Shamli will benefit daily commuters, students, farmers and professionals in the region through improved mobility.

He added that Shamli station is being upgraded to a modern and world-class level at a cost of Rs 25 crore under the ‘Amrit Bharat

Station Yojana’.

“A long-pending demand of the Shamli-Baghpat region is being fulfilled today with the inauguration of two new MEMU trains. These trains will make travel easier for the people of this region,” the

minister said. A press note from the Northern Railway said that Vaishnaw also announced the doubling of the Delhi-Shamli section.

“Mr. Vaishnaw said that 5,272 kilometres of new tracks have been built in Uttar Pradesh since 2014, which is equivalent to the total rail network of Switzerland. 100% electrification of railway lines has been achieved in Uttar Pradesh,” the press note added.

Vaishnaw said Uttar Pradesh now has 1,460 new flyovers and bridges, plus upgraded stations and modern trains.