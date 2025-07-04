Railway doc completes 4th Ironman Title in Frankfurt

New Delhi: Dr Bishwa Nath Tiwari, an onco-surgeon with Northern Railway Central Hospital, has successfully completed his fourth Ironman Championship, held this year in Frankfurt, Germany. The Ironman European Championship is one of the world’s most gruelling endurance events, comprising a 3.86km swim, 180km cycle, and a 42km run.

Dr Tiwari finished the race in 14 hours and 3 minutes, representing India with the national flag as he

crossed the finish line.

A strong advocate of fitness, Dr Tiwari highlighted the role of physical activity in preventing lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer. He has dedicated his latest feat to Indian Railways and the people of India.

His achievement has been widely praised, with many calling him an inspiration for balancing medical service with extraordinary athletic dedication.