Railway Board CEO reviews Summer rush arrangements at New Delhi Station

NEW DELHI: Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board, along with Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager of Northern Railway, visited the New Delhi railway station on April 17 to review crowd management and summer rush arrangements.

Sukhwinder Singh, DRM Delhi Division, and others were present too.

During the visit, Jaya Varma Sinha interacted with passengers, inspected CCTV operations, drinking water facilities, and the Vaishali Express Clone set.

She commended the arrangements and stressed the importance of ensuring maximum comfort for passengers, both inbound and outbound.

She instructed officials to proactively assist passengers for a safe and comfortable

journey.