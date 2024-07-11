Rai sanctions 480 new schemes worth Rs 411 cr

New Delh: Delhi Development minister Gopal Rai chaired the village development board meeting at the Delhi secretariat here on Wednesday and sanctioned 480 new schemes worth Rs 411 crore for important projects, including roads and drainage systems, a statement said.

The works of village development project includes construction of link roads and village roads in the villages of Delhi, development of ponds/water bodies, development of parks, crematoriums, sports grounds, gymnasiums, and libraries in the village, construction of drainage facilities, and construction, repair and maintenance of choupals, barat ghar, community centre and other need-based works. During the board meeting, all officers were instructed to complete the village development projects within the stipulated time frame. This year a budget of Rs 900 crores has been allocated by the government for development of the villages of Delhi, it said. During this, the board members also raised the issue of pending and new proposals for development projects, the statement said.

“To ensure development in the villages of Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal had formed the Delhi Village Development Board. In today’s meeting, 480 new projects worth Rs 411 crores have been approved for the development of the villages of Delhi, to provide better amenities in all the villages,” Rai said.