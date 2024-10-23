‘Rai prioritising political interests of Punjab over Delhi’s pollution, should resign’

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai, accusing him of prioritising the “political interests” of the Punjab government over the pollution related health concerns of Delhi residents.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, in a post on X, asked Rai to either demand accountability from the Punjab government on stubble burning or resign.

Sachdeva claimed that Punjab continued to be the largest contributor to stubble burning in north India.

“Instead of thinking about the health interests of the people of Delhi, Gopal Rai thinks about protecting the political interests of the Punjab government, and now the time has come that he should

either demand action against the Punjab government or resign,” he said.

Citing data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), the BJP leader said Punjab recorded 1,581 stubble-burning incidents this year alone, more than the combined total of Haryana (665) and Uttar Pradesh (740).

Sachdeva highlighted how the Supreme Court

recently reprimanded the Punjab government for shielding farmers involved in stubble burning by providing exemptions from fines.

He further claimed that the situation has worsened since the AAP took power in Punjab, accusing the party

of providing cover to corrupt farmers engaging in large-scale stubble burning.

According to the IARI, last year saw around 9,000 stubble burning incidents in Punjab, compared to less than 1,000 in Haryana, he said, adding that in 2022, 15.43 lakh hectares of fields were burnt in

Punjab, a figure that rose to 19 lakh hectares in 2023 under AAP’s governance.

Stubble burning continues to be a significant factor contributing to the severe air pollution crisis in Delhi during the winter months, raising concerns about the health and safety of the region’s residents.

The slugfest over Delhi’s pollution levels between the ruling AAP and opposition BJP has continued as air quality worsened further in the national Capital.