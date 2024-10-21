Rai launches 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign, urges BJP not to 'take revenge on Delhiites'

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday launched the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign aimed at reducing vehicular pollution in the capital and urged the BJP not to "take revenge against the people of Delhi". The campaign, which kicked off at the ITO crossing in the city, saw volunteers holding placards with messages like "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh" and urging citizens to switch off their vehicle engines while waiting at red lights to curb emissions. As part of the launch, the minister also distributed roses to auto drivers. Addressing the media, Rai emphasised the rising pollution levels, particularly during the winter months, and stressed the need for immediate action. "As we all know, pollution is increasing, and it is unfortunate that the people of Delhi not only bear the brunt of pollution from within the city but also from neighbouring states. With winter approaching, pollution levels are expected to rise further," he said. Rai said the Delhi government was doing everything it could, but Delhiites were suffering more from pollution caused outside the city than from the pollution within it.

He added that while Delhi has taken significant steps, such as reducing vehicular pollution and dust, neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana must do more to curb stubble burning. The minister highlighted that stubble burning has decreased in Punjab but has increased in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. He said that although Punjab, where the AAP government took office two years ago, has seen a reduction in stubble-burning incidents, the practice remains prevalent in other states. "I request the BJP-led governments in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to intensify their efforts in controlling pollution and reducing stubble burning," Rai added. Referring to the contribution of diesel vehicles to air pollution, he called for greater cooperation from the BJP and urged the party to "work with us and not take political revenge against the people of Delhi". Rai said all buses in Delhi run on CNG but at the Anand Vihar bus terminus, there are buses of the Uttar Pradesh government that do not run on CNG. These diesel and petrol buses also contribute to Delhi's air pollution, he added. The minister said despite Delhi's efforts, over 1,000 diesel buses contribute to air pollution in the city. Rai also expressed concern over dust pollution in the city and said the Delhi government has been running anti-dust campaigns to tackle the issue. "It is essential to reduce pollution from all sources, and today, we are launching the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to reduce emissions from vehicles. Every person in Delhi crosses at least 10 to 15 red lights a day, which leads to significant pollution if engines are left running," he added. "I request everyone to do their part and switch off their vehicle engines at red lights to help control pollution," Rai said. The campaign, first launched on October 16, 2020, will run for a month.