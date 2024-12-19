Rai inaugurates several development projects

New Delhi: Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai inaugurated several key road development projects in areas like Yamuna Vihar, Noor-e-Ilahi, Subhash Mohalla, Mohanpuri, and North Ghonda, on Thursday. These initiatives are part of the Aam Aadmi Party’s broader vision for holistic development across the city.

Speaking at the event, Rai emphasised the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure in Babarpur. “Since the formation of our government, over 900 roads have been constructed in Babarpur, and work on the remaining roads has already begun,” he said. In addition to road development, he assured the residents that a major traffic bottleneck would soon be addressed. “The transformer located at the corner of Noor-e-Ilahi Road will soon be shifted. Instructions have already been given to BSES, and the funds for this have also been allocated,” Rai stated.

A key highlight of the inauguration was the launch of a new bus service connecting Yamuna Vihar Bus Depot to Nizamuddin. “The depot was gradually being closed, but we fought to keep it operational. Now, a bus service from this depot to Nizamuddin is active, and people can benefit from this service from morning till evening,” said Rai.

The Environment minister also took the opportunity to share the government’s plans for enhancing social welfare. He announced that following the elections, the financial support for women in Delhi would increase from ₹1,000 to ₹2,100 per month. “After forming the government, every woman in Delhi will receive ₹2,100 per month,” he promised. Rai also guaranteed free medical treatment for senior citizens. “All senior citizens will be provided free medical treatment,” he added.

Addressing other local concerns, Rai confirmed that a garbage dump near Noor-e-Ilahi had been cleared, and a Mohalla Clinic had been set up in its place. Additionally, a compactor has been installed to manage waste disposal from surrounding areas.

Rai concluded by highlighting the broader achievements of the Delhi government, including 24-hour electricity, free water, and quality healthcare.