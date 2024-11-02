Rai: 200 mobile anti-smog guns deployed to tackle air pollution

New Delhi: In a proactive effort to address the severe air pollution plaguing the Capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has unveiled a fleet of 200 mobile anti-smog guns as part of a large-scale water-sprinkling campaign.

Environment minister Gopal Rai inaugurated the initiative at the Delhi Secretariat, revealing that the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains alarmingly high at around 360, following the Diwali celebrations, despite expectations that it would exceed 400.

“To prevent further deterioration of air quality, we have launched a water-sprinkling campaign across Delhi’s roads using 200 mobile anti-smog guns,” Rai announced.

He explained that each of the city’s 70 Assembly constituencies will benefit from two mobile units, with additional guns stationed at identified pollution hotspots. The continuous water spraying will occur in three shifts daily to maximize effectiveness. Highlighting the government’s broader efforts to combat pollution, Rai stated, “The government is implementing various initiatives, including an anti-dust campaign, bio-decomposer spraying, a tree plantation drive, and a public awareness campaign on the impact of firecrackers.” He emphasised the importance of public cooperation in these initiatives, urging residents to actively participate in pollution control efforts.

“I appeal to the people of Delhi, if you notice dust rising anywhere, especially at construction sites, please take a photo and upload it on the Green Delhi app,” he urged. “Similarly, if you see fire or smoke nearby, report it through the app. The concerned department will take swift action.”

Rai also called for citizens to turn off their vehicle engines at red lights, reinforcing the notion that collective efforts are crucial in managing pollution levels. “I am fully confident that, just as we succeeded in reducing pollution levels in Delhi after Diwali, we will continue to achieve success in the future as well,” he stated.