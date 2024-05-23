Raghav Chadha: Delhiites save Rs 18K monthly under AAP govt

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday claimed people have been saving Rs 18,000 per month on electricity, water, medicines, and school fees since his party came to power in Delhi and soon women would receive Rs 1,000 each from the Kejriwal government.

Campaigning for the AAP’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar, he said that his party was committed to elevating people from humble beginnings to MLAs, MPs, and ministers.

“The AAP has always made people from ordinary families MLAs, MPs, and ministers. Kuldeep Kumar and I are examples of this,” he said and highlighted the importance of electing educated and honest representatives who are dedicated to serving the people.

“The AAP government has worked to reduce costs and in return, the party is asking for just three things: people’s blessings, love, and vote,” Chadha said.

“Since the AAP came into power, the people of Delhi have saved around Rs 18,000 per month on electricity, medicines, water, and school fees. Women also save on bus travel costs,” he said, adding that soon women will receive Rs 1,000 each under the Kejriwal government.

Seeking votes for Kumar, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP said, “Kuldeep Kumar is one of you. He will not go anywhere. If the work is not done, we will hold him by his ears and get the work done.”

“My throat is sore from shouting in Parliament. I need another colleague there. Elect my younger brother Kuldeep Kumar and make the voice of the common people louder,” he said.

Appleaing collective support from the AAP and Congress workers, Chadha said, “When Rahul Gandhi votes in the Lok Sabha elections, he will press the ‘jhadu’ (broom) button. Similarly, when Arvind Kejriwal votes, he will press the ‘hand’ button. This is the INDIA bloc.”

The AAP and the Congress have entered into a seat-sharing pact on the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

While the AAP is fighting on four seats, the Congress has fielded candidates on four seats.

Polling in Delhi will be held on May 25.