Rafi Marg:Traffic resumes

NEW DELHI: Traffic on Rafi Marg was restored after an uprooted tree near the RBI building was cleared by the New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) Quick Response Team on Friday afternoon. The tree, which had fallen earlier in the day, temporarily disrupted traffic near Patel Chowk and the RBI premises. The cause of the tree’s fall remains unclear, said an NDMC official.

Last week, strong winds and rain uprooted over 100 trees in Delhi, raising concerns about the effects of unchecked urbanisation and the concreting of tree bases. Environmentalist Verhaen Khanna highlighted that cement around tree roots blocks water and air flow.