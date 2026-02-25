Racist abuse: AAP seeks arrests

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged racist abuse of three young women from Arunachal Pradesh in Malviya Nagar, with Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj visiting the local police station to demand immediate arrests.



According to the party, the incident occurred in Panchsheel Vihar, where the women, including a Delhi University student and a UPSC aspirant, were allegedly subjected to

casteist and racist slurs by a neighbouring couple following a minor dispute over drilling dust during AC installation.

Sharing details, Bharadwaj said, “Three young women from Arunachal Pradesh… were installing an AC and minor drilling dust fell on the balcony below. That is all it took to unleash hell.” He alleged that the couple used derogatory terms such as “Rs 500 wali massage parlour wali” and told the women to “go back to your state.” “The height of arrogance? Ruby Jain boasted,

‘This is a politician’s son and you can’t even come near us!’ Classic BJP style entitlement: abuse first, hide behind connections later,” he said.

Bharadwaj met the SHO of Malviya Nagar police station and said, “A case has been registered in this matter… we have said that the couple must be arrested.” He added that four days after the incident, no arrests had been made, which he claimed sent a “wrong message” to people from the Northeast.

Targeting the BJP, he said, “Northeast people are Indians deserving dignity. This discrimination is unpardonable, disgusting.” He further alleged that the “BJP ecosystem is normalising such arrogance, privilege, and racism.” The AAP leader said the party would escalate

the matter to senior police authorities if arrests were not made, asserting that Delhi must remain a city “where every person is respected.”