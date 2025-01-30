R-Day: Delhi Police wins ‘Best Marching Contingent’ trophy

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has been adjudged the ‘Best Marching Contingent’ at the Republic Day Parade 2025 held at Kartavya Path on January 26, an official said on Wednesday. The team included three sub-inspectors, 44 head constables and 100 constables, all donned in iconic ‘Red Safa’ attire. This marks its 17th victory in the parade’s history, following the Delhi Police Women’s Contingent last year, the official said. The contingent, led by Additional DCP Rishi Kumar Singh, secured the prestigious ‘Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs/other auxiliary forces’ award under the judges choice.

The All-Women Delhi Police Band, led by Ruyangunuo Kense, mesmerised audiences with its performance, featuring 68 women officers trained under Inspector Ramesh Tushir, with senior IPS officers overseeing.