Quick thinking and a chase: Woman aids police in catching 2 bag thieves

NEW DELHI: A woman helped Delhi Police apprehend two thieves shortly after they stole Rs 10,000 from her handbag, officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred on May 7 when Nitika, the complainant, boarded an e-rickshaw from Chachi Building in Krishna Nagar. Two other women, later identified as Dayawati alias Pooja (23) and Reena (30), joined from Delhi Juice Corner. The three travelled together until Ghondli Chowk, where the accused got off.

Moments later, Nitika noticed her wallet, containing Rs 10,000, was missing from her handbag. Realising the theft, she raised an alarm and chased the suspects. Head Constable Mahesh, who was on patrol nearby, responded quickly and, with the help of Nitika and passers-by, managed to detain both women.

A PCR call was made, and police recovered the stolen wallet from the accused, though the cash was initially missing. CCTV footage and questioning revealed the money had been hidden in a polythene bag under a brick near the scene. The amount was later recovered.

The suspects, who have no prior record, admitted to targeting women in markets to support a lavish lifestyle. A case has been registered.